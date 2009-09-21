Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Ligating Peptides Through Lysine

Lysine modified to contain a thiol group can be used instead of cysteine to perform native chemical ligation en route to synthesizing peptides

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
September 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A lysine modified to contain a thiol group can be used instead of cysteine to perform native chemical ligation, a common technique for synthesizing peptides, reports a research group led by Xue-Wei Liu and Chuan-Fa Liu of Nanyang Technological University, in Singapore (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja905491p). The method allows for installation of lysines bearing posttranslational modifications or biophysical tags in proteins. The Singapore scientists used aspartic acid as a starting point to synthesize a lysine derivative with a thiol group at the γ-carbon of the side chain—the thiol group mediates reactions at the α- and ε-amino groups on the amino acid. The researchers next attached the modified lysine as the N-terminal amino acid residue of a synthetic peptide, and then ligated that peptide to a second synthetic peptide through the lysine α-amino group. Finally, they modified the lysine by attaching either ubiquitin or biotin to the side chain through the ε-amino group and removed the thiol (shown above). The approach should significantly expand the usefulness of native chemical ligation for synthesizing complex protein molecules, the researchers say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE