Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Tool Quantifies Costumed Nucleosides

A proteomics-based approach provides the means to quantify the number of individual modified bases in a cell

by Sarah Everts
September 21, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Nucleosides that form human transfer RNA, messenger RNA, and an assortment of microRNAs are decorated with about 100 different posttranslational modifications, from added methyl groups to added sugars. These modifications serve a variety of functions, such as helping a tRNA maintain its three-dimensional structure and recognize the amino acid it is meant to carry as well as where to deliver it. Despite widespread distribution of modified nucleosides in humans, researchers haven’t been able to quantify the number of individual modified bases in a cell. Now, a team led by Thomas Carell of Ludwig Maximilians University, in Munich, Germany, has developed a proteomics-based approach that aims to do just that (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 10.1002/anie.200902740). The researchers first synthesized deuterated versions of six modified nucleosides, including isopentenyl­adenosine (i6A), and then spiked cell extracts with the compounds. By comparing the mass spectrometry peaks of the known amount of deuterated nucleoside with those of natural nucleosides in the sample, the team determined the number of modifications. To test the method, they compared the levels of modified nucleosides in cancerous versus normal mouse cells, observing changes in the amounts of several nucleosides.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE