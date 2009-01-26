Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein Racemate Yields Crystals

Racemic crystallography gives structures of uncrystallizable proteins

by Amanda Yarnell
January 26, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kalyaneswar Mandal/U of Chicago
L- (left) and D-forms of BmBKTx1.
Credit: Kalyaneswar Mandal/U of Chicago
L- (left) and D-forms of BmBKTx1.

NEW WORK SUGGESTS that a technique called racemic crystallography could help structural biologists get high-quality protein crystals of tough-to-crystallize proteins.

Chemistry professor Stephen B. H. Kent, postdoc Kalyaneswar Mandal, and coworkers at the University of Chicago show that they can readily obtain high-quality crystals of the protein BmBKTx1 from a chemically prepared racemic solution (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja8077973). Found in the venom of a scorpion native to Asia, the 31-residue protein toxin is a poster child of recalcitrance, having resisted extensive crystallization attempts by multiple labs.

The idea that a racemic protein mixture would crystallize more readily than either enantiomer alone first came from UCLA structural biologist Todd O. Yeates back in 1995. The Kent lab's work "has borne out that prediction," Yeates says.

The BmBKTx1 structure is one of only a handful of protein structures ever determined by racemic crystallography. The method has languished in relative obscurity, Yeates notes, because it requires that proteins made purely of D-amino acids be created to mirror conventional L-amino acid-containing proteins. D-Amino acid proteins cannot be made by the usual recombinant methods; rather, they must be chemically synthesized. "The perceived difficulty of chemical synthesis of proteins has stood in the way," Kent says.

"But protein synthetic methods have become increasingly powerful," notes Jeremy M. Berg, who published the first example of racemic protein crystallography in 1993 and is now the director of NIH's National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Kent says his lab can now chemically synthesize proteins of up to 300 amino acids rapidly and in high purity.

Racemic crystallography is likely to be a general approach to getting structures of difficult-to-crystallize proteins, predicts crystallographer Ted Baker of the University of Auckland, in New Zealand. Baker's group teamed up with the Kent lab to try the method after repeatedly failing to crystallize a 94-residue protein made by the bacterium that causes tuberculosis. It "provided us with our only route to crystals," he says.

The method is "probably not yet applicable to structural genomics, where the aim is to speed up, streamline, and automate each step," Baker says. Kent disagrees, arguing that "the era of rapid total synthesis of proteins is at hand."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method identifies differences between refolded and native RNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chaperone Folds “Mirror Image” Protein

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE