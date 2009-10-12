Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Compounds Shut Down Ulcer Bug

A set of protein inhibitors with antimicrobial properties has been discovered in the fight against Helicobacter pylori

by Sophie L. Rovner
October 12, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A novel set of compounds with antimicrobial properties has been discovered in the fight against Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium that has infected more than 1 billion people worldwide and causes gastrointestinal troubles that can lead to cancer (ACS Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1021/cb900166q). Treatment with conventional broad-spectrum antibiotics such as amoxicillin and clarithromycin is effective, but H. pylori is becoming resistant to these drugs. By high-throughput screening of a library of 10,000 compounds, Javier Sancho of Spain’s University of Zaragoza and colleagues identified four compounds that inhibit flavodoxin, a protein involved in an essential H. pylori metabolic pathway. Three of the compounds, including the two shown, demonstrate selective bactericidal activity against H. pylori and have no apparent toxic effects in mice. The researchers note that these compounds represent promising leads for narrow-spectrum antibiotics to treat H. pylori infections.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel antifungal wins FDA approval
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agent uses quorum sensing to help kill resistant bacteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deimmunizing A Big Antibiotic

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE