Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

DNA Shape Directs Proteins

Sensing the shape of DNA’s minor grove, not simply following DNA’s sequence, helps DNA-binding proteins find their proper place

by Amanda T. Yarnell
November 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
Negatively charged phosphate groups (red) line the edges of DNA’s major and minor grooves.
Credit: Nature
Negatively charged phosphate groups (red) line the edges of DNA’s major and minor grooves.

The shape of DNA, not simply its sequence, helps DNA-binding proteins find their proper place. That’s the conclusion a Columbia University team reached after sifting through high-resolution structures of more than 1,000 protein-DNA complexes (Nature 2009, 461, 1248). Barry Honig, Richard S. Mann, and coworkers found that many such proteins dip a positively charged arginine “finger” into DNA’s minor groove to detect local variations in DNA shape and electrostatic potential. Short tracts of as few as three adenine or thymine nucleotides are sufficient to narrow the minor groove and thus boost the local electrostatic potential, they note. Unlike DNA’s major groove, the minor groove offers proteins few, if any, opportunities to make sequence-specific hydrogen bonds with DNA bases. That has left the minor groove largely in the shadows when scientists consider how proteins recognize specific DNA binding sites. But sensing the shape of the minor groove by way of its electrostatic potential “might help a protein find its binding site in the midst of all the other DNA sequences in a genome, without directly sampling every possible major-groove hydrogen bond,” comments Tom Tullius, who studies DNA recognition at Boston University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified Base Loosens Up DNA
RNA Can Adopt Cubelike Fold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Twist To DNA Base Pairing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE