Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Molecular Switches Turn On Proenzymes

Researchers at UCSF find nonnatural small molecules that directly activate enzyme precursors––no protein middleman required

by Carmen Drahl
November 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

With the help of a high-throughput screen, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have uncovered the first nonnatural small molecules that activate proenzymes, which are inactive enzyme precursors (Science 2009, 326, 853). Such activators could help scientists understand and manipulate the biochemistry behind cell death, blood clotting, and other fundamental pathways. Most proteases are stored as proenzymes until another protease comes along to activate them or the protease activates itself. James A. Wells and coworkers found small molecules capable of bypassing that regulation. Their screen uncovered compound 1541, a substituted coumarin that turns on two cysteine protease proenzymes called procaspase-3 and procaspase-6. In its active form, caspase-3 is critical for carrying out the final steps of apoptosis. The UCSF team showed that compound 1541 and some of its analogs induce apoptosis in a variety of cell lines, including cancer cell lines, by activating the caspases. The researchers propose that these compounds work by trapping a form of the proenzyme that is more capable of activating itself.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE