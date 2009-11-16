Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Catnip Fuels Route To Cancer Killer

The first enantioselective synthesis of a complex terpene anticancer prospect begins with a psychoactive ingredient

by Carmen Drahl
November 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Starting from the psychoactive ingredient in catnip, researchers have completed the first enantioselective total synthesis of (+)-englerin A (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200905032). Englerin A, a natural product isolated from a plant native to Tanzania, has a complex sesquiterpene architecture and promising activity against kidney cancer cell lines. But its absolute stereochemistry remained unknown until now. A multi-institutional team led by Mathias Christmann of Dortmund University of Technology, in Germany, determined englerin A’s absolute configuration by total synthesis. The team’s starting material was the cis,trans stereoisomer of nepetalactone, the kitty-crazing active ingredient in catnip. A contraction of nepetalactone’s six-membered lactone ring set the stage for a diastereoselective allylation reaction that furnished the carbon framework for englerin A’s multiring core. An olefin metathesis reaction provided a key seven-membered ring in the natural product’s skeleton, and a late-stage epoxide opening gave the final ring. The team plans to use the route to make the naturally occurring enantiomer, (–)-englerin A, along with analogs to explore their bioactivity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An enantioselective synthesis of (+)-psiguadial B
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Constructing an ophiobolin via radical cascade
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biomimetic Route Delivers Epicolactone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE