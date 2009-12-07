Family-Friendly MIT

The American Chemical Society's 2008 Form 990 is now available on ACS's website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: click on "About Us," then click on "ACS Financial Information." Go to the heading, "ACS IRS Form 990," (PDF link) and please see also the related "Guide to Schedule J" (PDF link) for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
I JUST WANTED to let you know about something that was factually incorrect in the article "Graduate Families: More universities are providing parental accommodation policies for graduate students" (C&EN, Jan. 12, page 39). Massachusetts Institute of Technology offers need-based financial aid for qualifying students, postdocs, and staff to be used for child care. Currently, this financial aid can be used only at one of the MIT child care centers, which are typically oversubscribed. However, several graduate students (myself included) take advantage of these major subsidies.
Andrea Schmidt
Cambridge, Mass.
