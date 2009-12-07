Sasol Will Double Synthetic Wax

Sasol is moving forward with a previously announced plan to double synthetic wax capacity at its Sasolburg, South Africa, site. The company will implement the $1.1 billion project in two phases. The first phase will increase capacity 40% by 2012; the second will start up in 2014. The waxes are used in applications such as hot melt adhesives for cereal boxes and milk cartons, additives to bitumen for road surfacing, inks, and lead-free polyvinyl chloride heat stabilizers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter