Winners Selected For Astellas Award

ACS has announced the winners of the Astellas USA Foundation Awards. The awards recognize individuals or teams that have significantly contributed to scientific research that improves public health. Each winner will receive a $30,000 grant from the Astellas USA Foundation's award program.
Joseph M. D. Fortunak, an associate professor of chemistry and pharmaceutical sciences at Howard University, was given the award for his pioneering work to engage in research to make essential medicines for HIV and malaria more affordable and available to patients in the developing world.
Rolande R. Hodel, founder and president of AIDSfreeAfrica, was awarded for her instrumental work to help establish facilities for the production of pharmaceuticals, in particular generic drugs, for the African continent.
Robert E. Sievers, a professor at the University of Colorado, was recognized for his work to develop affordable and stable vaccines that will directly benefit human health in developing parts of the world.
The winners will present their research during a symposium at the 2009 ACS fall national meeting in Washington, D.C.
