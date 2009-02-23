Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Acid-Responsive Nanoparticles Expand To Deliver Drugs

A drop in pH triggers polymeric nanoparticles to swell and spill out their therapeutic contents

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Expand And Deliver
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
In a low-pH environment, a small nanoparticle sheds its protecting groups,exposing hydrophilic hydroxyl groups. The naked particle absorbs water,swells, and bursts open to deliver its dose of drugs.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
In a low-pH environment, a small nanoparticle sheds its protecting groups,exposing hydrophilic hydroxyl groups. The naked particle absorbs water,swells, and bursts open to deliver its dose of drugs.

Polymeric nanoparticles that expand to several hundred times their original size in response to a shift in pH show promise as an anticancer drug delivery system (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja807416t). Mark W. Grinstaff of Boston University, Yolanda L. Colson of Brigham & Women's Hospital, in Boston, and colleagues designed the polymer nanoparticles specifically to encapsulate drug molecules. The nanoparticles are composed of cross-linked monomers studded with 2,4,6-trimethoxybenzaldehyde protecting groups. In response to a drop in pH—a condition that mimics cellular environments—the particles shed the protecting groups to expose hydrophilic hydroxyl groups. The particles then expand as they absorb water, spilling out their contents in the process. The researchers tested the particles' drug-releasing ability in mice that had been injected with doses of lung cancer cells. Mice injected with nanoparticles loaded with the anticancer drug paclitaxel developed no tumors, whereas mice that were given an equivalent dose of paclitaxel via the standard method, dissolved in an oil base, developed large tumors after 14 days.

