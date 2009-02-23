NNI Defends Its Nanotech Strategy

Federal agencies that participate in the National Nanotechnology Initiative, a multiagency effort to coordinate federal nanotechnology research and development, claim there are factual errors in a December 2008 National Research Council report that was highly critical of NNI's strategy for addressing the environmental, health, and safety (EHS) risks of nanotechnology (C&EN, Dec. 15, 2008, page 8). Contrary to conclusions in the NRC report, NNI agencies say they did evaluate the state of the science and sought public input. In a response letter to the National Academies, the agencies pointed out that NNI's "Strategy for Nanotechnology-Related Environmental, Health, and Safety Research," published in 2008, was never intended to be a "strategic plan" but rather a broad view of the interagency approach to nanotech EHS research. The agencies pledge to continue to work with the National Academies and stakeholders to pursue a strategy for nanotech EHS research.
