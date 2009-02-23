Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein Folding May Be Key To A Long Life

The principal cause of aging, thought to be oxidation of cellular molecules, could instead be related to protein structural integrity

by Stuart A. Borman
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A principal cause of aging has long been thought by scientists to be oxidative stress—the cumulative damaging effects of oxidative processes on cellular molecules. But protein folding may be even more important, according to a study led by Rochelle Buffenstein and Asish Chaudhuri of the University of Texas Health Science Center, in San Antonio (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0809620106). The researchers compared oxidative stress and protein stability in mice, which live only three to four years, with that of naked mole rats, which can live more than 28 years. They found that proteins in young mice and young mole rats have about the same number of oxidized cysteines, amino acids that are particularly susceptible to oxidative damage. But this damage does not accumulate with age in mole rats, and mole rat proteins tend to remain properly folded and functioning much longer than those of mice, the researchers say. This suggests that protein stability and integrity play key roles in longevity. The finding that one can correlate life span with biochemical data of this type "is both credible and exciting," comments protein-folding expert Chris Dobson of the University of Cambridge.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Finding a role for polyglutamine in neurodegenerative diseases
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Epigenetic Mark Linked To Sperm Production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA Editing Enhances DNA Repair

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE