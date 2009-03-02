Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Streamlined Way To Label Glycoproteins

A novel technique for labeling sialylated glycoproteins on animal cell surfaces could have advantages for using proteins to diagnose diseases

by Stu Borman
March 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

TAGGED
[+]Enlarge
Periodate oxidation and aniline-catalyzed oxime ligation add biotin tags to sialylated glycoproteins in living cells; green ovals are glycoproteins located in the cell membrane.
Periodate oxidation and aniline-catalyzed oxime ligation add biotin tags to sialylated glycoproteins in living cells; green ovals are glycoproteins located in the cell membrane.

A novel method for labeling sialylated glycoproteins on animal cell surfaces could have important advantages for glycoproteomics—population studies of glycosylated proteins for cancer diagnostics and other applications (Nat. Methods, DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.1305). In current labeling techniques, reactive groups such as alkynes are introduced into cells as reagent-derivatized substrates that are taken up and incorporated into cell glycoproteins during biosynthesis. The new approach, developed by Philip E. Dawson, James C. Paulson, and coworkers at Scripps Research Institute, is the first to efficiently label cellular glycoproteins by direct synthesis. The researchers use periodate oxidation of diols in conjunction with aniline-catalyzed oxime ligation to add biotin tags to sialic acids on cell glycoproteins. The method is inexpensive and nontoxic, doesn't require growing cells in the presence of reagent- derivatized sugar precursors, and achieves 10- to 100-fold higher levels of labeling than with biosynthetic techniques.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE