Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Triclosan Targeted

Regulators question safety, effectiveness of antibacterial in consumer products

by Britt E. Erickson
April 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Federal regulators are concerned about the potential for antibiotic resistance and endocrine disruption from human exposure to triclosan, an antibacterial ingredient found in numerous consumer products including soaps, body washes, cutting boards, and toys.

"Existing data raise valid concerns about the effects of repetitive daily human exposure" to triclosan, the Food & Drug Administration wrote in a letter to Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.). The agency was responding to an inquiry from Markey, who sent letters to both FDA and the Environmental Protection Agency in January because of his concern that antibacterial consumer products are ineffective and unsafe for human health and the environment. Markey released both the FDA response and one from EPA on April 8.

In its response, EPA wrote to Markey that "additional research on the potential health consequences of endocrine effects of triclosan is warranted."

FDA regulates triclosan in soaps and hand washes. EPA regulates other products containing the antimicrobial through its pesticides office.

In 2008, EPA reassessed the safety of triclosan, concluding that "human exposure resulting from the use of triclosan in cutting boards, kitchen utensils, toys, and other products did not pose unacceptable risks to human health, including risks to infants and children."

In that assessment, EPA considered data showing that triclosan disrupts thyroid hormone levels in lab animals. But since then, work by EPA researchers has shown that triclosan has potential estrogenic effects in rats. "EPA plans to reexamine the potential risks to human health in light of the new and planned research on the effects of triclosan on the endocrine system," EPA wrote in its letter to Markey.

FDA is in the midst of rulemaking and is considering a petition from environmental groups related to the use of triclosan, the agency noted in its letter. FDA is also working closely with EPA's Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program to assess the endocrine effects of triclosan, the letter said.

In response to FDA's letter, Markey is now calling on regulators to ban triclosan in consumer soaps and hand washes, as well as other products that contact food or are intended for children.

The Soap & Detergent Association, an industry trade group, continues to emphasize the benefits of antibacterial soaps. In a statement issued in response to FDA's concerns, the group claims that soaps containing triclosan are safe and more effective at reducing the risk of bacterial infection than nonantibacterial soaps.

The Natural Resources Defense Council and other environmental groups support a ban on triclosan in personal care products. NRDC is also calling for triclocarban, a similar antibacterial chemical, to be banned from personal care products because of its "widespread use, lack of effectiveness, and concerns for hormone-disrupting effects."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA allows phthalates in food contact materials
Safety Of Triclosan In Toothpaste Questioned
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Canada Calls for Triclosan Action

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE