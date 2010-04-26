House Bill Fuels Public-Access Drive

Rep. Michael Doyle (D-Pa.) introduced a public-access bill in the House of Representatives on April 15, adding to the growing movement to make the results of federally funded research publicly available on the Internet. The Federal Research Public Access Act of 2010 (H.R. 5037) would require agencies with extramural research budgets of at least $100 million to provide free online access to research results they funded no later than six months after the results are published in the peer-reviewed literature. Like the Senate version (S. 1373), introduced in 2009 by Sens. Joseph Lieberman (I-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) (C&EN, July 6, 2009, page 19), H.R. 5037 would build on the present mandate for public access to results of research funded by NIH, broadening that mandate to apply to other agencies such as NSF, the Department of Energy, and EPA. Momentum for public access to federally funded research results increased when the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy hosted a six-week online public-access forum in December 2009 (C&EN, Dec. 21, 2009, page 30).
