Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NIH Approves Additional Stem Cell Lines

by Britt E. Erickson
May 3, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIH
These human embryonic stem cells are growing on a mice feeder layer.
Credit: NIH
These human embryonic stem cells are growing on a mice feeder layer.

NIH has made 13 additional human embryonic stem cell lines eligible for federally funded research. The cell lines, which include four that were previously approved under the George W. Bush Administration, were posted to the NIH Stem Cell Registry on April 27. Two of those lines—H7 and H9—have been used extensively by researchers over the past few years. “Today’s action should provide welcome reassurance to the many researchers who have been working on lines developed in the early days of stem cell research. They can continue without interruption, and we can all be assured that valuable work will not be lost,” NIH Director Francis S. Collins said in a statement. The total number of human embryonic stem cell lines available for federal funding now stands at 64. An additional 100 lines are pending approval.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Stem Cell Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Judge Halts Stem Cell Research
NIH Stem Cell Registry Now Has 75 Lines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE