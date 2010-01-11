Antimicrobial Soap Raises Concerns

Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Energy & Environment Subcommittee, is urging federal regulators to look more closely at two chemicals widely used in antimicrobial hand soaps and other personal care products. The chemicals—triclosan and triclocarban—are prevalent in U.S. waters and have the potential to disrupt the human endocrine system, Markey wrote in letters to EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson and FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg on Jan. 5. In the letters, Markey questioned whether products containing triclosan or triclocarban are more effective at reducing illness than regular soap, and he raised concerns about the chemicals’ potential for increasing antibiotic resistance. Markey urged FDA to finalize a regulation on over-the-counter topical antiseptics, first proposed by the agency 37 years ago. He also requested EPA to consider regulating the two chemicals under the Safe Drinking Water Act and evaluating them under EPA’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program. Both agencies have until Jan. 26 to respond to Markey’s questions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter