Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Antimicrobial Soap Raises Concerns

by Britt E. Erickson
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Susan Morrissey/C&EN
Credit: Susan Morrissey/C&EN

Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Energy & Environment Subcommittee, is urging federal regulators to look more closely at two chemicals widely used in antimicrobial hand soaps and other personal care products. The chemicals—triclosan and triclocarban—are prevalent in U.S. waters and have the potential to disrupt the human endocrine system, Markey wrote in letters to EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson and FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg on Jan. 5. In the letters, Markey questioned whether products containing triclosan or triclocarban are more effective at reducing illness than regular soap, and he raised concerns about the chemicals’ potential for increasing antibiotic resistance. Markey urged FDA to finalize a regulation on over-the-counter topical antiseptics, first proposed by the agency 37 years ago. He also requested EPA to consider regulating the two chemicals under the Safe Drinking Water Act and evaluating them under EPA’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program. Both agencies have until Jan. 26 to respond to Markey’s questions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA should check for more chemicals in drinking water, advisers say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA bans antibacterials in consumer soaps
California To List Four Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE