Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Ubiquitin Unfolds Doomed Proteins

Besides tagging proteins for destruction, ubiquitin also assists in the process by helping unfold the proteins

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Unneeded or damaged proteins that are destined for destruction within a cell are tagged with ubiquitin. This polypeptide marks a condemned protein for degradation in a proteasome, a large protein complex otherwise known as the cell’s garbage disposal. Using computational techniques, Yaakov Levy and Tzachi Hagai of Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science have discovered that ubiquitin also assists the degradation process by altering the protein’s thermal stability and thereby helping unfold the protein near the ubiquitin-binding site (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0912335107). The study “implies that, in addition to its known role as a recognition signal, the ubiquitin attachment may be directly involved in the cellular process it regulates by changing the biophysical properties of the substrate,” Levy and Hagai write. The researchers acknowledge that it is presently unclear how universal this mechanism is and to what extent nature exploits it in facilitating protein degradation. They add that ubiquitin’s effect on protein folding might be relevant to other cellular processes regulated by the polypeptide, including DNA repair and endocytosis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up
Tracking a tricky chemical protein modification
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another Route To Protein Disposal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE