NIH Awards $1 Billion For Facilities

NIH has awarded $1 billion of American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009 funds for the construction or improvement of biomedical research facilities, buildings, and laboratory spaces. The agency handed out a total of 146 grants to institutions in 44 states. “These Recovery Act dollars will provide state-of-the-art facilities for hundreds of researchers to conduct cutting-edge science with the latest technologies,” NIH Director Francis S. Collins said in a statement. Examples of the awards include $8.5 million to renovate a pediatric clinical research facility at Indiana University School of Medicine, $14.3 million to build a data center for human genome research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, $9.5 million to the San Francisco Department of Public Health for the renovation of its HIV/AIDS prevention research units, and $9.5 million to renovate the lab space at Rutgers University Cell & DNA Repository.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter