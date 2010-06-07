Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Molecular Way To Combat The Flu

Microbiologists uncover a new protein target and a small molecule that inhibits the protein

by David Pittman
June 7, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Richard Kao
<em>An electrostatic model depicts nucleozin bound to influenza A nucleoprotein;  Cl = green, O = red, N = blue, C = gray.</em>
Credit: Richard Kao
<em>An electrostatic model depicts nucleozin bound to influenza A nucleoprotein;  Cl = green, O = red, N = blue, C = gray.</em>

Hong Kong microbiologists have uncovered a new protein target for treating influenza A, along with a small molecule that prevents viral replication by blocking the protein (Nat. Biotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nbt.1638). Richard Y. Kao of the University of Hong Kong and coworkers used a forward chemical genetics approach to identify influenza A nucleoprotein as a drug target. The researchers then screened a library of more than 50,000 compounds, taking a closer look at molecules that were effective at preventing degenerative changes in cells caused by nucleoprotein and at how well molecules blocked accumulation of nucleoprotein in the nucleus of cells. They zeroed in on one compound, nucleozin, for further study because of its promising antiviral activity and optimal solubility. Kao’s team showed that nucleozin is effective against H1N1, H3N2, and H5N1 flu strains. The compound worked in cell culture and in mice, with nucleozin-treated animals showing a 10-fold reduction of viral load in the lungs compared with untreated animals. Finding new forms of treatment for the flu is important, the researchers point out, especially as more virulent strains emerge or as viruses develop resistance to current therapies, such as Tamiflu, a small-molecule drug that also interferes with viral replication.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE