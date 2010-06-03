Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Kavli Prizes Announced

Awards: Researchers will share $1 million award

by Beth Halford
June 3, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kavli Foundation
Eigler (left), Seeman (right).
Credit: Kavli Foundation
Eigler (left), Seeman (right).

Two researchers in the realm of the supersmall will soon have a large bump in funding to continue their studies. Donald M. Eigler, of IBM's Almaden Research Center, in San Jose, Calif., and Nadrian "Ned" C. Seeman, of New York University, will share $1 million as winners of the 2010 Kavli Prize for Nanoscience.

In 1989, with the help of a scanning tunneling microscope (STM), Eigler became the first person to pluck a single atom from a surface and move it in a controlled manner. The following year he led the research team that famously spelled "IBM" on a nickel surface with 35 xenon atoms, dragging each atom into position with an STM tip. More recently, Eigler's group developed logic circuits made of carbon dioxide and created the first computer circuit in which all components were of nanometer scale.

Seeman has been described as the "founding father of DNA nanotechnology." He and his research team have used the biological molecule to make DNA cubes, octahedra, knots, walkers, and even a nanofactory in which DNA can transport gold nanoparticles (C&EN, May 17, p. 8).

"Ned and Don are undisputed pioneers in the field of nanoscience," nanotechnolgy expert and Northwestern University chemistry professor J. Fraser Stoddart tells C&EN. "Ned's ingenious use of topology and DNA to make novel nanoconstructs and Don's use of nanotools to create nanomaterials, both with a myriad of potential applications looming large on the horizon, are legendary."

The 2010 Kavli Prize for Neuroscience also recognized molecular research. Thomas Südhof, of Stanford University School of Medicine; Richard Scheller, of Genentech; and James Rothman, of Yale University were given the award "for their work to reveal the precise molecular basis of the transfer of signals between nerve cells in the brain," according to the Kavli Foundation's announcement. These researchers will also share a $1 million prize.

Philanthropist Fred Kavli founded the Kavli Foundation in 2000 to promote excellence in scientific research. This is the second year the foundation has distributed its biannual $1 million prizes, which recognize influential researchers in astrophysics, neuroscience, and nanoscience.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Atomic force microscopy takes home Kavli Prize
Kavli Prizes Announced
Kavli Prizes For 2014 Announced

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE