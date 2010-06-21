Drug Safety Reform

RECALLED [+]Enlarge Credit: Shutterstock

When McNeil Consumer Healthcare, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, recalled more than 40 types of widely used children’s medicine on April 30, confidence in the safety of the U.S. drug supply took a nose dive. American consumers and members of Congress, already wary of the quality of imported medicine, began questioning whether drugs manufactured in the U.S. are any better than those made overseas.

As J&J tries to rebuild its tarnished reputation and fix McNeil’s quality control problems, lawmakers in the House of Representatives are examining what went wrong and what can be done to prevent such problems in the future. At a hearing on May 27, members of the House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform questioned executives from J&J and the Food & Drug Administration, the federal agency responsible for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of drugs.

Committee Chairman Edolphus Towns (D-N.Y.) stressed the need to know the health risks associated with the recall, whether the problems were an isolated incident or are widespread at McNeil, and whether FDA has sufficient resources and authorities to carry out its core mission of ensuring drug safety.

The recall, which included about 136 million bottles of liquid pediatric Tylenol, Motrin, Zyrtec, and Benadryl products, was conducted because of quality, purity, and potency problems, Towns noted. Some medicine was found to contain foreign particles, and some batches were found to have too much active ingredient.

“Almost every household in this country has these children’s products in their medicine cabinets,” Towns emphasized. “And everyone has the same questions: Are these products safe? And what are we doing to ensure safety in the future?”

Officials from both FDA and J&J testified that there is no evidence of serious adverse health effects related to the use of the recalled medicine. However, Joshua M. Sharfstein, principal deputy commissioner of FDA, told lawmakers that FDA’s investigation of the health risks is still ongoing.

“Our experts believe the risk for any child in the U.S. was remote,” he noted. “So far, FDA has no cases with evidence that a product quality issue contributed to a significant adverse health outcome.”

Similarly, Colleen A. Goggins, worldwide chairman of J&J’s Consumer Group, emphasized that “the recall was not undertaken on the basis of adverse medical events.” Echoing Sharfstein’s comment, she said that “the health risks to consumers from the recalled products were remote.”

Nonetheless, “the quality and process issues that we found at McNeil, those which led to the recall and others, are unacceptable,” Goggins acknowledged. She apologized “to the mothers, fathers, and caregivers for the concern and inconvenience caused by the recall.”

This is not the first time McNeil has issued a recall because of quality problems, Sharfstein testified. “Over the last several years, FDA has had growing concerns about the quality of the company’s manufacturing process,” he said. “These concerns have led to a number of unsatisfactory inspections and consumer recalls.”

Sharfstein [+]Enlarge Credit: FDA

For example, in spring 2009, FDA found that McNeil failed to meet its own quality standard when it used cellulose from a master lot that tested positive for the gram-negative bacterium Burkholderia cepacia, Sharfstein noted. Although the partial lot used in manufacturing did not test positive and no final products tested positive for the bacteria, the company violated FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). As a result, McNeil recalled nearly 8 million bottles of children’s medicine in August 2009.

And last fall, FDA became aware of consumer complaints that products from McNeil’s Las Piedras, P.R., facility had a musty odor, Sharfstein said. “McNeil had not fully investigated these reports for about a year and did not notify FDA despite the requirement that such reports be referred to the agency within three days,” he pointed out.

The odor was eventually attributed to 2,4,6-tribromoanisole (TBA), a breakdown product of the fungicide 2,4,6-tribromophenol, which was used on wood pallets that stored empty medicine bottles. Risks from exposure to TBA include the potential for temporary gastrointestinal problems, but the small amounts transferred to the drugs did not pose a serious risk to health, Sharfstein testified. Nonetheless, McNeil conducted a series of recalls because of the contamination.

Another incident, which involved a dissolution problem with Motrin tablets, was particularly troubling to lawmakers. According to FDA documents, McNeil identified the problem in November 2008 and sent out contractors to perform “statistical sampling” of retailers to determine whether to initiate a recall. When FDA learned that McNeil had hired contractors to buy back the inferior drugs from retailers rather than recall them, the agency confronted the company. In July 2009, McNeil initiated a recall.

This pattern of noncompliance with FDA’s cGMP convinced the agency to step up the frequency of inspections at McNeil’s facilities, Sharfstein noted. And it is because of those inspections that McNeil’s Fort Washington, Pa., facility—the one responsible for the latest recall of children’s medicine—is currently shut down, he said. FDA is working with the company to ensure that it implements a corrective action plan that includes “significant enhancements to its quality system, organizational changes, and senior management oversight,” he added.

FDA has also referred the case to its criminal unit, which will decide whether the company faces criminal liability charges for not complying with cGMP.

“This is a story of an agency that identified a problem, confronted a company, and eventually forced major changes to protect the public,” Sharfstein noted. “A vigilant FDA is essential for drug safety in the U.S.”

But when asked whether FDA needs additional resources or authorities to ensure the safety of drugs, Sharfstein told lawmakers that the agency does need more authorities to do its job. He pointed to food safety legislation (H.R. 2749 and S. 510) working its way through Congress, which would give FDA the authority to require quality systems and preventive controls, to recall unsafe products, to access company records, and to impose civil penalties (C&EN, May 24, page 29). Those provisions, however, would only apply to food. “We don’t have those authorities for drugs,” he noted, adding that they would greatly enhance FDA’s ability to ensure the safety of drugs.

Chairman Towns pledged to introduce legislation that would give FDA the ability to order a recall of unsafe drugs. Currently, the agency relies on companies to voluntarily initiate recalls. If a company refuses, FDA must resort to court-ordered seizures, injunctions, and criminal prosecution, all of which are time-consuming. With respect to the latest McNeil recall, if the company had not cooperated with FDA, the products would still be on store shelves today, Sharfstein noted.

FDA and consumer groups are pushing for such legislation. In a June 1 letter to Towns, William Vaughan, health policy analyst with the nonprofit Consumers Union, recommended mandatory recall authority as well as more resources for FDA. “Consumers Union believes that the FDA needs more resources to ensure a more adequate level of inspections, especially internationally,” he wrote.

Darrell E. Issa (R-Calif.), the ranking Republican on the committee, offered to work with Towns to give FDA additional authorities, including mandatory recall authority for drugs. “I am deeply concerned that the J&J recall is just the tip of the iceberg,” Issa said, questioning whether FDA has the ability to ensure the safety of imported medicine.

“The safety of imports is extremely important to us,” Sharfstein stressed. “There are certain things that we need to do better, including holding each person in the supply chain accountable.”

Sharfstein made similar comments at a March hearing on drug safety held by the House Energy & Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health. “Globalization has created new risks and challenges for the safety of the drug supply,” he said. “Up to 40% of the drugs we take are imported, and up to 80% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients in the drugs we use are from foreign sources.”

In addition, “the supply chain from raw material to consumer has become more and more complex, involving a web of repackagers and redistributors in a variety of locations,” Sharfstein told lawmakers. “This makes oversight significantly more difficult and leaves weaknesses through which counterfeit, adulterated, and misbranded products might infiltrate the legitimate supply chain.”