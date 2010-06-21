EPA Delays Risk Studies

EPA has put four of its ongoing human health risk assessments on hold because they rely heavily on tests conducted by the Ramazzini Institute, an animal testing laboratory in Italy that evaluates cancer-related effects of chemicals. The quality of data from the Ramazzini Institute was brought into question by the National Toxicology Program in a recent report that found major differences in opinion between NTP scientists and the Italian lab regarding an animal study on methanol. The four chemicals affected by the delay include methanol, methyl tert-butyl ether, ethyl tert-butyl ether, and acrylonitrile. EPA is currently determining whether to revise those four risk assessments or take action to verify the data used in the assessments. The agency is also investigating how best to ensure the integrity of completed risk assessments on vinyl chloride and 1,1-dichloroethylene, both of which relied on Ramazzini data. The Methanol Institute, an industry group, has long been pressuring EPA to review Ramazzini’s methods.