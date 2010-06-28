Advertisement

Policy

NIH Stem Cell Registry Now Has 75 Lines

by Britt E. Erickson
June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Most Popular in Policy

NIH Director Francis S. Collins has approved eight more human embryonic stem cell lines, bringing the total number of lines eligible for federally funded research to 75. Collins has also decided not to approve 47 cell lines on the basis of findings that the consent form signed by the embryo donors included language that asked the donors to give up any rights they may have. A working group found the language to be inconsistent with the basic ethical principle of voluntary consent and recommended that the 47 lines not be included in the NIH registry. NIH was directed to develop the registry of stem cell lines that are approved for federally funded research under an executive order signed by President Barack Obama in March 2009.

