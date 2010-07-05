Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Targeting Disease

Drug Discovery: Natural products may not be the best place to look for small molecules to treat human ailments

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Small-molecule natural products target essential proteins rather than those involved in disease, according to a new study (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja102798t). Stuart L. Schreiber of the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT says his team’s findings suggest that drug designers hoping to hit disease proteins will have to look beyond nature for inspiration.

Using network analysis, Schreiber, Paul A. Clemons, and coworkers show that natural products bind to proteins that interact with many other proteins, a hallmark of gene products encoded by essential genes. In contrast, proteins encoded by disease genes tend to have fewer interactions. In addition, the researchers find, approved synthetic drugs tend to strike proteins with network connectivity that more closely resembles that of disease proteins than that of natural-product targets.

“Clearly, natural products can become drugs because many of them are drugs,” Schreiber says. But his team set out to determine whether natural products are optimal compounds for targeting disease proteins. “Our data suggest they are not,” he says. “This is a great challenge for synthetic organic chemistry: How do we turn our attention to new classes of compounds that target disease gene products?”

The fact that natural products aim at proteins encoded by essential genes is not surprising, Schreiber says. Many of them evolved as weapons in microbial warfare, he explains, and “they will target the most essential genes possible.”

“The idea that natural products might be less suited as drugs for human diseases due to evolutionary direction toward highly connected and essential biological processes is significant,” says John A. Porco Jr. of Boston University. “Such fundamental observations are an excellent step toward understanding how we should consider development of new drugs for human disease.”

“Alas, as would have been expected from professor Schreiber and from the Broad Institute, the paper makes a strong case for the idea that the diversity required for pharma-level success is not likely to be provided by strictly small-molecule natural products,” says Samuel J. Danishefsky of Columbia University. But the “paper admirably serves to refocus reader interest on small-molecule natural products as well as synthesis. That’s all to the good.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soft corals are the first animals found to make complex terpenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting RNA’s tertiary structure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tapping into the human microbiome yields MRSA-active antibiotics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE