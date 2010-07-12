Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Restoring Neuron Formation

Neuroscience: In rodents, aminopropylcarbazole also helps neurons survive

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas, have identified a compound that prevents learning and memory problems common in aging rodents (Cell 2010, 142, 39).

The work provides a “striking demonstration of a treatment that stems age-related cognitive decline in living animals,” according to Thomas R. Insel, director of the National Institute of Mental Health, which helped fund the research.

Led by biochemists Steven L. McKnight and Andrew A. Pieper, the team found the compound by sifting through the medical center’s chemical library for substances that could restore neuron formation in the hippocampus of genetically engineered mice that almost totally lack this capacity. Neurogenesis in the hippocampus is crucial for learning and memory.

“These mice are bad at making new neurons,” McKnight says. “The question was, Can you fix that?” After testing more than 1,000 compounds in the mice, he adds, he and his coworkers found that “the answer to that was yes. Sure enough, we had evidence that you can actually create new neurons that work.” The most active compound in the library was an aminopropylcarbazole the authors dubbed P7C3.

The UT Southwestern team then tested the compound on rats. “Aged rats normally show a decline in neurogenesis associated with an inability to form new memories and learn tasks,” Pieper says. But aged rats dosed with P7C3 grew more neurons and performed better in a memory test than did control rats.

The researchers believe the compound, which is orally active and caused no apparent harm in the mice tested, not only helps generate neurons but also lessens the likelihood they’ll succumb to the programmed cell death that often strikes newborn neurons before they’re wired into brain circuitry.

Enhancement of neurogenesis in humans could help treat disorders such as depression, while reducing cell death could be useful in treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, notes William S. Messer Jr., a University of Toledo pharmacologist who studies neurological disorder therapies.

Messer adds that P7C3’s mechanism is presently unclear. McKnight and Pieper suggest it might resemble that of two structurally similar though less effective compounds that nurture neurons, the antihistamine Dimebon and a Serono Pharmaceuticals brominated carbazole.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Psychedelics forge connections between neurons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asthma Drug Improves Learning And Memory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Compound Protects Brain Cells From Explosive Force

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE