Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Mimic Aids Study Of Protein Acetylation

Derivatizing cysteines to create a mimic of acetyl-lysine groups could be useful in biochemistry

by Stuart A. Borman
July 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Like protein phosphorylation, acetylation of lysine residues on proteins may have an important regulatory role in cell pathways. Thousands of mammalian proteins are naturally acetylated, but it’s technically difficult to acetylate lysine groups in the lab, complicating the study of the functional consequences of acetylation. Philip A. Cole of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and coworkers have now developed an easier method: derivatizing cysteines with methylthiocarbonyl-aziridine (MTCA) to create a thiocarbamate mimic of acetyl-lysine groups (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja103954u). This modification is recognized by acetyl-lysine-specific antibodies and by the Brdt bromodomain, a protein receptor that binds acetylated lysines, suggesting that MTCA-modified cysteine is a good stand-in for acetyl-lysine. Unlike acetyl-lysine, the thiocarbamate mimic can’t be deacetylated enzymatically, a property that could make it easier to determine function in deacetylase-rich cell environments. Cole and coworkers demonstrated the utility of the mimic by using it to activate a histone acetyltransferase and a protein kinase, enzymes that are believed to regulate a wide range of cellular processes. The simple method “could be quite useful in biochemistry,” Cole believes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE