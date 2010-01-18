Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Marshall Nirenberg's Work Honored

Research deciphering the genetic code is the latest national historic chemical landmark

by Linda R. Raber
January 18, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

TRANSLATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIH
Matthaei (left) and Nirenberg photographed shortly after their groundbreaking experiment.
Credit: NIH
Matthaei (left) and Nirenberg photographed shortly after their groundbreaking experiment.

In May 1961, "Big Science" was grabbing headlines: On May 5, ground crews cheered as Alan Shepard flew high enough to earn the title "First American in Space." Less than three weeks later, on May 25, President John F. Kennedy vowed that the U.S. would put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

While these events were capturing the nation's imagination, a pair of scientists quietly reached a breathtaking new frontier right here on Earth. In the wee hours of May 27, in Building 10 on the campus of the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md., researcher Marshall W. Nirenberg and postdoc Heinrich Matthaei found the key to deciphering the genetic code of virtually all life on Earth—a biochemical Rosetta Stone—in a humble test tube. That discovery was recently honored by the American Chemical Society as a National Historic Chemical Landmark.

Nirenberg set out to prove the existence of messenger RNA, which he did, but his experiment yielded much more. He instructed Matthaei to mix 20 samples of synthetic mRNA composed entirely of uracil with a specially prepared cell-free extract of Escherichia coli. For each sample, Matthaei introduced one radiolabeled amino acid and 19 unlabeled amino acids into the extract, varying the "hot" amino acid in each tube.

The sample containing the radiolabeled phenylalanine produced radioactive protein composed entirely of phenylalanine. From these data, Nirenberg concluded that the sequence UUU on mRNA was the genetic code for phenylalanine. This was the first step in determining the genetic instructions for all amino acid synthesis and was also the first demonstration that mRNA, which had been postulated, actually exists.

Within three years, Nirenberg and his colleagues had identified the RNA codons of all 20 standard amino acids that make up proteins. For this work, Nirenberg was one of three winners of the 1968 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Many of Nirenberg's former colleagues and students were on hand as Nirenberg's work became ACS's 64th National Historic Chemical Landmark. Thomas H. Lane, then-ACS president, presented a bronze plaque describing the groundbreaking experiment to Michael Gottesman, NIH's deputy director for intramural research, at the close of a daylong symposium held in Building 10.

The symposium was a tribute to Nirenberg's work and was attended by about 400 people, primarily NIH scientists. Titled "Genes to Proteins: Decoding Genetic Information," the symposium featured presentations of the classical work and cutting-edge research and were punctuated by personal reminiscences. The symposium and landmark ceremony, which together lasted more than five hours, are available in their entirety to view or download at videocast.nih.gov/launch.asp?15434.

Landmark
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIH
Gottesman (left) and Nirenberg flank the plaque designating the deciphering of the genetic code as a National Historic Chemical Landmark at a National Institutes of Health ceremony.
Credit: NIH
Gottesman (left) and Nirenberg flank the plaque designating the deciphering of the genetic code as a National Historic Chemical Landmark at a National Institutes of Health ceremony.

Videotaped remarks by NIH Director Francis S. Collins were shown during the symposium and sum up the impact of Nirenberg's work. "It is fair to say that Dr. Nirenberg's discoveries contributed to our completing the human genome, mapping human genetic variation, and studying the correlations between variation and disease," said Collins, who is also the former director of the National Human Genome Research Institute. "One day, when medicine is able to marshal the power of this knowledge to personalize medicine for every individual, the full promise of Nirenberg's work will be realized," he said.

Nirenberg, 82, has spent his entire career at NIH and is the longtime chief of its National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute's Laboratory of Biochemical Genetics. He came to NIH in 1957 as a postdoc working on sugar transport, enzyme purification, and glycogen metabolism. After being hired as an independent researcher in 1959, he made an abrupt change in his research focus that his then-colleague Bruce N. Ames deemed "suicidal." Nirenberg made the move because he wanted to find out whether DNA or RNA directed protein synthesis. Although Nirenberg admitted it was a risky thing for a new researcher to do, he says Ames's opinion "was a little extreme."

The Chemical Society of Washington (the ACS Washington, D.C., local section) sponsored the proposal for the landmark status nearly three years ago. NIH Scientist Emeritus Edwin D. (Ted) Becker, who championed the designation and coorganized the symposium and other events surrounding the landmark designation, says he did so because he "thought it would be particularly important to demonstrate to the public that this work, which sounds like genetics or biology, is really chemistry."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alexander Rich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frederick Sanger, Genomics Pioneer, Dies At 95
Human Genome Sequence Milestone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE