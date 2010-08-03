Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Estrogen Throws Cold Water On Fish Courtship

Water Pollution: When exposed to estrogen early in their life, female fish give dominant males the brush-off

by Janet Pelley
August 3, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

COLD FISH
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikipedia
Early life exposures to estrogen make female zebra fish indifferent to come-ons by males.
Credit: Wikipedia
Early life exposures to estrogen make female zebra fish indifferent to come-ons by males.

Over the last 10 years, reports of feminized wildlife have fueled chilling headlines. Most of these reports have focused on the many ways that estrogen in sewage effluent can distort normal male development. Now a new study reveals one way that the hormone pollutant can affect females: Too much estrogen causes subtle changes in female fish's courting behavior, which could alter a population's genetic makeup (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es101185b).

Natural and synthetic estrogens find their ways into fish habitats by way of birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy. After women's bodies expel the drugs, the powerful hormones get flushed into sewage systems, where they eventually discharge with treatment plants' effluent.

When this wastewater flows into streams and ponds, the hormone can cause trouble for fish, says ecotoxicologist Charles Tyler of the University of Exeter in the U.K. Previous studies have examined the most-apparent impacts of estrogen on males, such as feminization of testes or reduced number of offspring. But few studies have looked at how the hormone may disrupt female fish reproduction, especially how a short exposure while an animal develops can affect their behavior in adulthood.

So Tyler and colleagues started by briefly exposing zebra fish at early life stages to ethinylestradiol, a synthetic estrogen found in birth control pills, at levels measured in the environment. The researchers then watched for telltale signs of endocrine disruption, such as changes in gonad morphology and levels of reproductive hormones. They found none of these typical changes in either sex. Also adult male fish that had received the brief estrogen dose had the same reproductive success as unexposed males.

But when the female fish reached adulthood, the researchers found that estrogen-exposed females abandoned their normal courting behaviors such as swimming alongside or chasing a suitor, while unexposed fish acted normally. "If a female doesn't give the right signal to a courting male, he won't respond," Tyler explains.

Because dominant males in the breeding colonies took the hint and swam away, estrogen-exposed female fish had fewer offspring with top males when compared to unexposed females. Instead the affected fish bred more with less vital males. Over the long run, genes from these less-dominant males could become more common in an estrogen-exposed population, which could alter the population's ability to adapt to changing environmental conditions, Tyler says.

The study "enlarges the scope of effects that we need to be aware of when studying endocrine disruption," says David Marcogliese, a research scientist at Environment Canada, the nation's environmental agency. Reproductive biologist Glenn VanDerKraak of the University of Guelph in Canada agrees: "People should be looking at subtle effects of estrogen on behavior, and they should be studying effects on females."

Because the results show that brief estrogen exposures early in life can have long-term population effects, Tyler thinks that policymakers should consider regulating estrogen release by sewage plants: "There is now a weight of evidence about environmental estrogens and wide enough concern to think about regulating releases."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Daphnia, go-to freshwater plankton
Dad’s Weight Is Imprinted On Sperm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Assessing Birds’ Mercury Risks More Complicated Than Previously Thought

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE