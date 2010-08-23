Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Progesterone In Plants

August 23, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

I was surprised to read Carmen Drahl’s article about progesterone being discovered in a plant (C&EN, Feb. 8, page 13). This news article describes a research publication that touted the first evidence that progesterone is found in a plant. Although the journal article highlighted gives the first proof of progesterone in a deciduous vascular plant, progesterone had been previously isolated and identified from conifers.

In 2003, Ronald L. Jenkins and colleagues reported on the presence of androstenedione and progesterone in a Florida river associated with paper mill effluent and which led to masculinization of female mosquitofish in the river (Toxicol. Sci. 2003, 73, 53). It was hypothesized that the androgens present in the water were produced by bacteria from progesterone found in river sediment. Subsequent studies showed that progesterone occurs naturally in the loblolly pine, which serves as a steroid precursor to the androgens implicated in the mosquitofish masculinization (Environ. Toxicol. Chem. 2008, 27, 1273).

What is most disturbing to me in this news story is not the incorrect claim of the first proof of progesterone in a plant, or the quotes from other natural-product researchers in the article who were unaware of the previous work, but the lack of effective communication about research that these examples demonstrate. With the ever-increasing rate at which publications are created and with the difficulty of literature databases to keep pace, previous publications may fall through the cracks of literature searches (Scientometrics 2010, 84, 575). With difficulties in keeping up with publication growth, increasing cross-disciplinary research, and the education of young researchers who seek information in new ways, perhaps it is time to reevaluate how we communicate in the sciences to foster and inform scientific progress.

Craig McClure
Birmingham, Ala.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gender gap in chemistry journals hasn’t improved in 15 years
Database of scientific journal article retractions launched
Reviewers and editors favor scientific papers from those of their gender or nationality, study says﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.