Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bacteria Create Electrical Spikes

ACS Meeting News: Microbe behavior could be akin to neuron firing

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
August 30, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Bacteria exhibit spontaneous electrical spiking behavior that may be similar to neuron firing, reported Harvard University's Adam E. Cohen on Monday at the ACS national meeting in Boston.

Cohen and colleagues were working with proteorhodopsin, a protein that turns sunlight into energy in some microbes by moving a proton from one side of the cell membrane to the other. Ion transport across membranes creates a membrane potential, or a difference in voltage between the outside and inside of a cell. The researchers were trying to engineer the protein to essentially run in reverse--to change its fluorescence emission in response to a change in cellular voltage--as a means to image electrical activity in neurons.

They succeeded. When they initially expressed the mutated protein in Escherichia coli, they observed the proteins flashing on and off "a little bit like fireflies," Cohen said. Some flashed periodically and some irregularly; some lit up for longer and some for shorter periods of time.

Cohen's use of proteorhodopsin is "a very interesting modality for how to observe the state of a cell," says Ed Boyden, a neurobiologist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. As for the electrical activity in bacteria, that could be a previously unrecognized form of bacterial signaling, he says.

Cohen and colleagues are now trying to pin down the source and purpose of the bacterial voltage fluctuations. They are also working to express the protein in eukaryotic cells for neuron imaging.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Centipedes sense heat to see
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic organelles modulate cell behavior
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE