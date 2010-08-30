Researchers Decode Energy Crop Genomes

Independent programs have sequenced the genomes of two oilseed crops. Academic and government researchers, led by scientists at the J. Craig Venter Institute and the University of Maryland’s Institute for Genome Sciences, have sequenced the castor bean genome. The plant also is the source of ricin, a potent toxin of biodefense interest. Separately, Life Technologies and SG Biofuels have sequenced the jatropha genome. SG Biofuels will use the information to identify molecular markers and trait genes for developing high-yielding varieties. JCVI says it sequenced the jatropha genome with partner Synthetic Genomics in 2009.
