Cadmium Petition Granted By EPA

EPA is granting a petition filed by a coalition of environmental groups in May to take regulatory action against cadmium in toy jewelry and other consumer products. In an Aug. 30 letter to the Sierra Club, Stephen A. Owens, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Prevention, Pesticides & Toxic Substances, wrote that EPA will propose a rule to require producers, importers, and processors of cadmium and cadmium compounds to submit health and safety studies to EPA, if such compounds are “reasonably likely to be incorporated into consumer products.” Owens also agreed to work with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to develop exposure limits for cadmium in children’s products. EPA has the authority under the Toxic Substances & Control Act to require manufacturers to submit health and safety reports to the agency and to set exposure limits for chemical substances.
