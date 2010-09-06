Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

HHS Funds Work On Multiuse Antibiotic

by Britt E. Erickson
September 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA), within the Department of Health & Human Services, has awarded a $64 million contract to San Francisco-based Achaogen to develop a novel antibiotic for use against bioterrorism agents and as treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections. The antibiotic, called ACHN-490, is a modified aminoglycoside. It displays broad-spectrum activity against several resistant bacteria, including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Achaogen reported positive safety data from a Phase I clinical trial and plans to conduct a Phase II clinical study this year. “This new antibiotic is part of our push against antibiotic resistance for certain bacterial infections and at the same time could provide a new treatment for plague and tularemia biothreats,” said BARDA Director Robin Robinson. BARDA funds the development of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics for public health medical emergencies and manages Project BioShield, an effort to protect the public from chemical, biological, and radiological agents.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE