HHS Funds Work On Multiuse Antibiotic

The Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA), within the Department of Health & Human Services, has awarded a $64 million contract to San Francisco-based Achaogen to develop a novel antibiotic for use against bioterrorism agents and as treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections. The antibiotic, called ACHN-490, is a modified aminoglycoside. It displays broad-spectrum activity against several resistant bacteria, including Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Achaogen reported positive safety data from a Phase I clinical trial and plans to conduct a Phase II clinical study this year. “This new antibiotic is part of our push against antibiotic resistance for certain bacterial infections and at the same time could provide a new treatment for plague and tularemia biothreats,” said BARDA Director Robin Robinson. BARDA funds the development of vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics for public health medical emergencies and manages Project BioShield, an effort to protect the public from chemical, biological, and radiological agents.
