Safety

BP Gives $10 Million For Health Study

by Britt E. Erickson
September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Eric Vance/EPA
Gulf of Mexico oil spill workers, shown here inspecting a used oil boom, will be examined for health problems.
BP announced on Sept. 7 that it will give $10 million to NIH to study potential human-health effects related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The money will help NIH expedite a study that will examine the health of workers who responded to the crisis. NIH Director Francis S. Collins pledged in June to use $10 million of existing NIH funds for the worker study (C&EN, July 5, page 21). The additional money provided by BP doubles the amount of funding available for studying human-health effects related to exposure to oil and chemical dispersants. In addition to examining respiratory, neurobehavioral, and immunological effects, the study plans to investigate mental health effects on workers. The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences will lead the study.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

