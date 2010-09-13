Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Genetic Risk Factor Found For Migraines

Study results should add impetus to the development of treatments that inhibit glutamate signaling

by Sophie L. Rovner
September 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 37
Although a number of treatments are available for migraines, not much is known about the root cause of these debilitating headaches, which are often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Researchers have now identified the first genetic risk factor for common types of migraines (Nat. Genet., DOI: 10.1038/ng.652). Aarno Palotie, chair of the International Headache Genetics Consortium at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, in Cambridge, England, and colleagues are reporting a genomewide association study that shows people with a particular DNA variant between two genes on chromosome eight are more susceptible than the general populace to migraines. The researchers believe this region of DNA regulates adjacent genes involved in the control of glutamate, an excitatory neurotransmitter previously implicated in migraines. They think the mutation causes excess glutamate to accumulate at synapses. The findings should add impetus to the development of treatments that inhibit glutamate signaling—welcome news to the one in six women and one in 12 men who suffer from migraines.

