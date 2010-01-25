Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bailey Award Goes To James Liao

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

James C. Liao, Chancellor's Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, is the recipient of the James E. Bailey Award from the Society for Biological Engineering for his advances in metabolic research. Liao has made major contributions to biochemical engineering with his theoretical and experimental work. His efforts to engineer metabolic agents to produce biofuels could lead to methods for modulating people's metabolisms in the battle with obesity.

The award honors the memory of Bailey, widely recognized as the father of modern bioprocess engineering. It is presented each year to an individual who has had an important impact on bioengineering and whose achievements, either specific or general, have advanced this profession.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carolyn Bertozzi wins 2022 Welch Award in Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Willard Gibbs Award to Zhenan Bao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gibbs Medal to Cynthia Burrows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE