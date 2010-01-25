Bailey Award Goes To James Liao

James C. Liao, Chancellor's Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, is the recipient of the James E. Bailey Award from the Society for Biological Engineering for his advances in metabolic research. Liao has made major contributions to biochemical engineering with his theoretical and experimental work. His efforts to engineer metabolic agents to produce biofuels could lead to methods for modulating people's metabolisms in the battle with obesity.
The award honors the memory of Bailey, widely recognized as the father of modern bioprocess engineering. It is presented each year to an individual who has had an important impact on bioengineering and whose achievements, either specific or general, have advanced this profession.
