Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Zebrafish Aid Drug Development

Zebrafish help drug designers sort out structure-activity relationships among candidates

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

One of the first structure-activity relationship studies in vertebrates confirms that the method can help drug developers zero in on selective small-molecule leads with limited side effects while identifying which leads that look promising in vitro have undesirable in vivo activity (ACS Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1021/cb9002865). Vanderbilt University’s Charles C. Hong and colleagues performed the study with zebrafish. This tiny fish is an ideal test organism because many experimental drugs can diffuse into its transparent embryo and its development can be monitored for alterations that shed light on a test compound’s bioactivity (C&EN, Sept. 24, 2007, page 103). Hong’s team exposed zebrafish embryos to dorsomorphin, an inhibitor of bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling, which is involved in bone formation and other physiological functions. The assay showed that dorsomorphin also suppresses vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) signaling and disrupts angiogenesis. Since both BMP and VEGF are involved in vascular development, the researchers synthesized 63 dorsomorphin analogs to distinguish whether BMP or VEGF affected angiogenesis. DMH1 (shown) inhibited only the BMP pathway and didn’t disrupt angiogenesis, showing that BMP isn’t involved in angiogenesis during development.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New thalidomide nuance revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small Molecule Inhibits Specialized Form Of Cell Death
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tagging Sulfenic Acids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE