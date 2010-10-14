Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cystine Imposters Curb Crystallization

Crystal Engineering: Molecular mimics suggest therapeutic strategy for rare kidney disease

by Bethany Halford
October 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Using molecules that closely mimic the structure of the dimeric amino acid L-cystine, chemists have discovered a way to suppress formation of large L-cystine crystals. The finding, reported in Science (2010, 330, 337), could lead to a potential therapy for cystinuria, a rare and difficult-to-treat kidney disease in which stones—aggregates of L-cystine crystals—block ducts in the kidney.

Although L-cystine stones occur far less frequently than other types of kidney stones, it is an extremely painful condition.

"Preventive therapy has really not changed in more than 30 years," says David. S. Goldfarb, a cystinuria expert at New York University's School of Medicine and coauthor on the current report. "The common prescriptions include restriction of dietary sodium and protein intake, high fluid intake, and certain medications that we call cystine-binding thiol drugs." Those drugs tend to have unpleasant side effects, such as nausea and skin allergies.

Goldfarb approached his NYU colleague Michael D. Ward, a chemistry professor, to see whether Ward's expertise in crystallization might bring new insight to the problem of L-cystine kidney stone formation. Ward examined the L-cystine crystals using atomic force microscopy and noted they had a spiral growth pattern in which L-cystine molecules bind to the edges of hexagon-shaped hillocks on the crystal surface.

Curbed Crystals
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science (both)
L-Cystine crystals grown with CDME (bottom) are an order of magnitude smaller than those grown without the molecular mimic (top).
Credit: Science (both)
L-Cystine crystals grown with CDME (bottom) are an order of magnitude smaller than those grown without the molecular mimic (top).

Ward reasoned that molecules with structures similar to L-cystine might bind to the preferred crystal growth sites and retard crystal growth. Indeed, his team observed that L-cystine dimethyl ester (CDME) and L-cystine methyl ester (CME) slow crystal growth at the nanoscale and reduce overall crystal size, which could mitigate stone formation.

"This discovery is elegant in the sense that it's simple," Ward says. CDME and CME act like imposters, readily binding to L-cystine molecules on the crystal faces via sulfur-sulfur and hydrogen-bonding interactions, he explains. These compounds, however, have methyl groups that block L-cystine attachment to growth sites when they bind to the growing step surface. "Very low concentrations—as little as 1% of the solute concentration—have a pronounced influence on the growth rates," Ward notes.

"If this approach does indeed work therapeutically—and we're doing mouse studies right now—it will be a nice example of translational research from physical science to the medical sector," he adds.

A commentary that accompanies the Science paper notes that the finding "is encouraging, but the path to clinical practice is very long." Nevertheless, commentary authors Fredric L. Coe of the University of Chicago and John R. Asplin of Chicago-based Litholink Corp. add that Ward's molecular design approach "could identify other compounds that inhibit cystine crystallization. Likewise, at least in principle, it could provide candidate drug prototypes for the far more common calcium oxalate, calcium phosphate, and uric acid stones."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure of enzyme that converts neurotransmitter dopamine to norepinephrine revealed for the first time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein Arginine Deiminases Come Into Focus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Histamine receptor structure revealed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE