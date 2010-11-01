Agencies Join To Boost Import Safety

Ten federal agencies have agreed to a set of key principles to improve the safety of imported consumer products, including food and drugs. The agreement was signed at the Interagency Import Safety Conference, which was organized by the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs & Border Protection (CBP) to improve cooperation and collaboration among agencies responsible for import safety. Participating agencies agreed to create an interagency forum of senior leaders to address import safety concerns, share information related to imports across federal agencies, help the private sector comply with import safety regulations, and develop strong enforcement measures to deter imports of unsafe products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter