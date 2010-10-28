Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Probing Human Genetic Variation

Genome Sequencing: Consortium improves catalog of human DNA differences

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

HUMAN DIVERSITY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
The 1000 Genomes Project is sequencing DNA from individuals of diverse origins.
Credit: Shutterstock
The 1000 Genomes Project is sequencing DNA from individuals of diverse origins.

The 1000 Genomes Project, an international consortium that aims to sequence DNA from thousands of people to identify differences among them, has reported results from its pilot phase (Nature 2010, 467, 1061). The data will give medical researchers an improved baseline for uncovering genetic causes of disease and studying variation among humans.

In one of the pilot projects, researchers sequenced the entire genomes of 179 people from various populations. When they analyzed and compared the sequences, they found more than 15 million genetic differences, more than half of which had never been seen before, Richard M. Durbin of the Wellcome Trust Sanger Center, in Hinxton, England, said in a press briefing. Durbin is cochair of the consortium’s steering committee.

That analysis found that each person on average carries between 250 and 300 deleterious mutations that make their genes not work. In addition, the average person has between 50 and 100 variants that have been implicated in inherited disorders.

In a second paper, Evan E. Eichler and coworkers of the University of Washington, Seattle, used data from the 1000 Genomes Project to analyze copy-number variations, which are differences in the number of times a particular gene sequence appears in the genome (Science 2010, 330, 641). About 1,000 genes "have been largely inaccessible to traditional genetic study as a result of their repetitive nature," Eichler said at the press briefing. Using newly developed sequence analysis algorithms and sequence tags, his team investigated copy-number variations in these genes, he said.

Eichler's team found that copy-number variations occur in fewer than 10% of human genes. Many of these genes map to regions that had been previously identified as highly repetitive and have been implicated in diseases such as schizophrenia and autism, the authors note.

Even at the pilot stage, the 1000 Genomes Project has already provided "a more complete catalog" of human genetic variation than was available previously, Durbin said. The project is already moving forward with its main phase, with the goal of sequencing 2,500 genomes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Genome Changes Mapped In Humans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Human Proteome Remapped
NIH Terminates Children’s Study

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE