Policy

EPA Unveils Criteria For Testing Hormone Mimics

by Britt E. Erickson
November 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 46
EPA has released draft criteria for evaluating the results of screening assays under its Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program (EDSP). The agency will use the long-awaited criteria to determine which chemicals need to undergo further testing with more time-consuming and costly assays. Last year, EPA began ordering manufacturers to screen 67 pesticides and inert chemicals in pesticides for their ability to interact with estrogen, androgen, and thyroid receptors. The orders required manufacturers to test each chemical with 11 designated assays or to request that “other scientifically relevant information” be considered in lieu of the screening assays. EPA now has to evaluate the screening results and decide which of the chemicals need more comprehensive testing. The agency was directed by Congress in a House Appropriations Committee fiscal 2010 report to develop and publish by Oct. 30 the criteria it will use to make that decision. Congress also directed EPA to make a second list of at least 100 additional chemicals for screening under EDSP, but that list has been put on hold until EPA develops the criteria it will use to evaluate the screening results.

