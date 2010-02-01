Actinomycin Quadruplex

I was intrigued to learn that actinomycin D is a quadruplex agent inhibiting the c-myc promoter (C&EN, Nov. 2, 2009, page 28). This nicely addresses the findings presented by K. Nishikura and J. M. Murray in their paper "The mechanism of inactivation of the normal c-myc gene locus in human Burkitt lymphoma cells" (Oncogene 1988, 2, 493). As pointed out in your article, c-myc mutations occur in many malignancies, with Burkitt lymphoma being the prototype. Actinomycin D is not in our therapeutic repertoire for Burkitt lymphoma and is worth invesigating in relapsed patients.
Thomas Reid
Conway, Ark.
