Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Fluorinase Success

Biosynthesis: In a chemical first, an engineered microbe yields a bioactive fluorinated compound

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 26, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

FERMENTED FLUORINE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Nat. Prod.
A culture of the colorful bacterium S. tropica (left) was used to make fluorosalinosporamide (right).
Credit: J. Nat. Prod.
A culture of the colorful bacterium S. tropica (left) was used to make fluorosalinosporamide (right).

By reprogramming a deep-sea microbe to make a fluorinated version of the anticancer drug candidate salinosporamide A, scientists have for the first time achieved gene cloning of the fluorinase enzyme into a host organism to generate a fluorinated metabolite (J. Nat. Prod., DOI: 10.1021/np900719u). Although the efficiency of the biosynthesis is low, the achievement is a major step toward practical fermentation production of fluorinated drugs.

Organofluorine compounds play an important role in medicinal chemistry—about 15% of all pharmaceuticals include at least one fluorine atom to improve bioavailability and efficacy. Although halogenated natural products are common in nature, natural organofluorine compounds are rare, with only five examples reliably known. In 2002, the fluorinase enzyme that gives rise to these fluorinated compounds was first isolated from the soil bacterium Streptomyces cattleya, in which fluorinase uses fluoride ion to generate C–F bonds.

David O'Hagan of Scotland's University of St. Andrews and colleagues accomplished the original work to isolate and decipher the function of fluorinase. Now, O'Hagan, in collaboration with Alessandra S. Eustáquio and Bradley S. Moore of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, has coaxed the bacterium Salinospora tropica to accept the fluorinase gene and put it to work.

In 2007, Moore and coworkers sequenced the genome of S. tropica, one of many Salinospora species found in ocean sediments that are producers of anticancer and antibiotic compounds. Salinosporamide A, a key chlorinated natural product made by S. tropica, is in clinical trials as an anticancer drug. To make fluorosalinosporamide, O'Hagan, Eustáquio, and Moore replaced the chlorinase gene in S. tropica with the corresponding sequence from fluorinase.

"For salinosporamides, fluorine substitution has the potential to alter the cytotoxic potency of the compound because the halogen is involved in the drug's mechanism of action," notes Guy T. Carter, assistant vice president of chemical technologies at Pfizer. "One can now envision creating other fluorine-containing precursors through mechanisms linked to the metabolism of intermediate fluorosugars and hence broaden the array of fluorinated products."

The efficiency of fluorosalinosporamide production is currently hampered because the engineered microbe is sensitive to fluoride ions, O'Hagan notes. "We still need to work out how to engineer fluoride-ion resistance into the host organism," O'Hagan says. "We have some clues how this can be done from the relevant gene cluster in S. cattleya, which is where we are going in the next phase of our research."

"Introducing the halide is just the first step in a remarkable sequence of some 15 transformations initiated by the halogenase enzyme," Moore notes. "Some of the intermediates, including fluorosugars, have the potential to be shunted off in different directions to make other types of fluorochemicals and expand the utility of the engineered bacterium."

Many obstacles hamper the use of combinatorial biosynthesis in drug manufacturing, says Iwao Ojima, director of the Institute of Chemical Biology & Drug Discovery at the State University of New York, Stony Brook. "The fluorosalinosporamide synthesis is a beginning to possible production of fluorinated natural products by genetic engineering, but it has a long way to go to reach a practical level," Ojima says. "We can be cautiously optimistic for this approach to eventually become synthetically useful."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists discover biology’s version of the Friedel-Crafts alkylation
Chemists Find New Vein Of Fluorinases
Fluorine Biosynthesis Unfolds

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE