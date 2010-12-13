Advertisement

Business

New Strategy For Nanotech Safety

by Britt E. Erickson
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Most Popular in Business

The National Nanotechnology Initiative, an interagency program that coordinates federally funded nanotechnology R&D, has released its draft strategy for environmental, health, and safety (EHS) research. The strategy will replace a 2008 version, which nanotech manufacturers and environmental groups heavily criticized because it lacked stakeholder input. NNI developed the current version with information gathered during four public workshops held in 2009 and 2010. The strategy examines the state of the science and where research in core areas is needed to ensure responsible development of nanotechnology. Those areas include measurement and characterization of nanomaterials, human exposure assessment, human health and environmental effects, risk assessment and risk management methods, and informatics and modeling. U.S. government investment in EHS research has grown from $35 million in 2005 to an expected $117 million in 2011, but it is still just 6.6% of the total $1.8 billion NNI budget.

