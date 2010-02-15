Assessment Of Dry-Cleaning Solvent Challenged

A National Research Council report calls into question EPA’s proposed reference values and risk estimates for tetrachloroethylene (also known as perchloroethylene or PERC), a common dry-cleaning solvent and metal-degreasing agent. The report, released on Feb. 9, finds that EPA’s draft assessment relied too heavily on studies that had positive results, rather than those with the best study designs and methods for data collection and analysis. “One of the overarching weaknesses of the draft assessment was a lack of critical analysis of the data on which EPA relied in evaluating methodological strengths and weaknesses,” the report notes. EPA’s draft assessment of tetrachloroethylene provides quantitative estimates of both cancer and noncancer effects, such as neurotoxicity. When finalized, these risk estimates will be used to establish standards for air, water, and hazardous waste sites. The NRC report finds that EPA’s classification of tetrachloroethylene as “likely to be a human carcinogen” is supported in its draft assessment, but the report suggests ways to improve estimates of human exposure and cancer potential.
