Akron Section Recognizes Dehua Pei

Dehua Pei, a professor of chemistry at Ohio State University, is the 2009 recipient of the ACS Akron Section Award, given by the section to recognize young industrial or academic scientists who show great promise in their professional careers and to promote their interaction with section members. The award includes a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque.
Pei’s research interests lie in the development and application of chemical tools to solve biological problems, including the identification of protein-protein interaction partners, substrate profiling of signaling enzymes, and inhibition of enzymes by cyclic peptides and peptidomimetics.
