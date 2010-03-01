Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

NIH And FDA Team Up

Collaboration: Agencies partner  to help regulators bring new drugs to market faster

by Britt E. Erickson
March 1, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIH
Department of Health &amp; Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius (from left), Collins, and Hamburg promise more collaboration between NIH and FDA.
Credit: NIH
Department of Health &amp; Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius (from left), Collins, and Hamburg promise more collaboration between NIH and FDA.

The National Institutes of Health and the Food & Drug Administration have joined forces in an unprecedented effort to strengthen regulatory science and bring new drugs to market faster. The new collaboration, announced at a briefing on Feb. 24, will provide $6.75 million in grants over three years for research on how to assess the risks and benefits of new medical treatments.

As part of the effort, NIH and FDA have formed a joint leadership council, cochaired by NIH Director Francis S. Collins and FDA Commissioner Margaret A. Hamburg. The council will oversee work between the two agencies and identify new areas for collaboration. It will also ensure that scientists consider potential regulatory hurdles during the planning stages of biomedical research and that regulators integrate the latest breakthroughs in science into the regulatory review process.

Strengthening regulatory science, or “the development and use of scientific knowledge, tools, standards, and approaches necessary for the assessment of medical product safety, efficacy, quality, potency, and performance,” is a critical priority for FDA, Hamburg stressed at the briefing. She acknowledged that the amount of money being invested is small but noted that the proposed fiscal 2011 budget gives FDA $25 million for regulatory science, the first direct investment in regulatory science in history.

“We didn’t want to wait until 2011 to get started,” Collins said. When asked whether NIH plans to invest more in the initiative in the future, he said it will depend on the response to this new effort.

Stakeholders representing a wide range of medical associations were generally pleased with the announcement. Some groups commented at the briefing that they hope to see more input from FDA on NIH-sponsored clinical trials, particularly for those involving rare diseases and thus a small pool of available patients. Others hope the partnership will help train the next generation of scientists to be better prepared for the regulatory process.

NIH and FDA plan to hold a public meeting this spring to get input from all stakeholders on ways that the two agencies can work together more effectively.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

FDA Aims To Spur Biomedical Innovation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NIH: Agency Growth Matches Biomedical Inflation Rate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reshuffling NIH

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE