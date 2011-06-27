Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Histamine receptor structure revealed

by Lauren K. Wolf
June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PSI:Biology GPCR Network/Scripps Research Inst
Doxepin (beige) binds in the H1 receptor’s pocket about 5 Å deeper than do the ligands of other G-protein-coupled receptors. Phosphate ion is red.
Credit: PSI:Biology GPCR Network/Scripps Research Inst
Doxepin (beige) binds in the H1 receptor’s pocket about 5 Å deeper than do the ligands of other G-protein-coupled receptors. Phosphate ion is red.

Add another G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) to the growing list of cell-membrane proteins for which researchers have determined a crystal structure. An international team, led by Raymond C. Stevens of Scripps Research Institute and So Iwata of Imperial College London, reports the structural details of histamine receptor H1 bound to the antihistamine drug doxepin in Nature (DOI: 10.1038/nature10236). The H1 receptor is a key player in the mechanics of inflammation and itch caused by allergens and is therefore a popular target for drug discovery. Antihistamine drugs act by binding to the receptor and blocking its activation by the natural ligand, histamine. The researchers hope that the new structural details of the receptor will aid the development of antihistamines with fewer side effects. The crystal structure shows that doxepin sits more deeply in the receptor’s binding pocket than do ligands in other GPCR structures. The drug also clearly interacts with a tryptophan residue on one of the H1 receptor’s helices that has “long been thought to be involved in GPCR activation” but never confirmed to do so, says Rob Leurs, a medicinal chemist at the Free University of Amsterdam.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE